EU – CIS, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 16:47
Rigas Piena Kombinats dairy company turns over EUR 81 mln in 2017
|Photo: foodunion.lv
Although
the dairy company closed the year in the red, its management said the targets
were met as RPK improved production processes, which allowed enhancing
efficiency.
The RPK
management said that last year, the company exported EUR 11.8 mln worth of
products, mainly to Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Russia and Estonia. Thanks to
successful cooperation with companies of the Food Union group, RPK managed to
significantly increase exports to Estonia, Russia and Denmark, the RPK
management said.
In 2016 RPK
generated EUR 81.739 mln in turnover and sustained a loss of EUR 581,798.
Rigas Piena Kombinats, established in 1991, belongs to Food Union Holding (CY) Public Company
Limited.
Rigas Piena Kombinats is a member of Food Union dairy group, which also includes Valmieras Piens and Rigas Piensaimnieks in Latvia, ice cream maker Premia in Estonia and Lithuania, Premier Is and Hjem Is in Denmark, Isbjorn Is in Norway, Alpin57Lux in Romania, Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus, Hladokombinat No.1 in Russia, as well as two dairy plants in China.
The holding’s key shareholder is Russian businessman Andrey Beskhmelnitsky.
- 02.08.2018 Банк SEB предоставил предприятиям финансирование в размере 418 млн. евро в первом полугодии 2018 года
- 02.08.2018 Latvijas Propana Gaze's turnover up 14.3% in 2017
- 02.08.2018 Modus Group set to expand its car-sharing service to Poland
- 02.08.2018 Latvia adheres to the highest tier in the International Monetary Fund's Data Dissemination Standards Initiatives
- 02.08.2018 Association determined to conclude general collective agreement on minimum wage in food service industry
- 02.08.2018 SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reorganization of several universities
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reducing VAT on food services to 12%
- 02.08.2018 Lithuania's new car market soars 49% in July
- 02.08.2018 Support to green energy must drop from 1% to 0.3% of GDP – Aseradens