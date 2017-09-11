Gas, Gas Market , Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 16:47
Latvijas Propana Gaze's turnover up 14.3% in 2017
BC, Riga, 02.08.2018.Print version
Liquefied petroleum gas supplier Latvijas Propana Gaze's (LPG) turnover increased 14.3% from EUR 56.5 mln in 2016 to EUR 64.61 mln last year, while the company's profit rose 10.4% from EUR 906,082 in 2016 to EUR 1,000,385 in 2017, informs LETA.
|Photo: lpg.lv.
LPG
management report says that in 2017 the company's priorities included
development of new strategic documents, expansion into new market segments, and
upgrading the company's organizational structure.
This year's
objectives include keeping the company's market share and further expansion as
LPG is planning to open five new filling stations this year.
LPG was
registered in 2000. Since 2017, LPG belongs to the Cyprus-registered Areti International Group Limited.
Other articles:
- 02.08.2018 Банк SEB предоставил предприятиям финансирование в размере 418 млн. евро в первом полугодии 2018 года
- 02.08.2018 Rigas Piena Kombinats dairy company turns over EUR 81 mln in 2017
- 02.08.2018 Modus Group set to expand its car-sharing service to Poland
- 02.08.2018 Latvia adheres to the highest tier in the International Monetary Fund's Data Dissemination Standards Initiatives
- 02.08.2018 Association determined to conclude general collective agreement on minimum wage in food service industry
- 02.08.2018 SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reorganization of several universities
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reducing VAT on food services to 12%
- 02.08.2018 Lithuania's new car market soars 49% in July
- 02.08.2018 Support to green energy must drop from 1% to 0.3% of GDP – Aseradens