Latvijas Propana Gaze's turnover up 14.3% in 2017

Liquefied petroleum gas supplier Latvijas Propana Gaze's (LPG) turnover increased 14.3% from EUR 56.5 mln in 2016 to EUR 64.61 mln last year, while the company's profit rose 10.4% from EUR 906,082 in 2016 to EUR 1,000,385 in 2017, informs LETA.

Photo: lpg.lv.

LPG management report says that in 2017 the company's priorities included development of new strategic documents, expansion into new market segments, and upgrading the company's organizational structure.





This year's objectives include keeping the company's market share and further expansion as LPG is planning to open five new filling stations this year.





LPG was registered in 2000. Since 2017, LPG belongs to the Cyprus-registered Areti International Group Limited.