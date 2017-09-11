Sales of Greis wholsaler shrink 11.3% in 2017

Latvia’s Greis wholesaler last year posted EUR 51.543 mln in sales, down 11.3% from a year ago, while the company’s profit dropped 16.6% to EUR 432,975, informs LETA.

The company’s management said in its report that in the current unstable market situation and competition, Greis in 2017 managed to retain a stable market share of British American Tobacco products in the Latvian market.





In 2017 the company increased the assortment of British American Tobacco products in the Latvian market, keeping competitiveness in the respective segment.





Also, Greis successfully continue distribution of smokins tobacco made by Dutch company Heupink & Bloemen tabak B.V.





In 2016 Greis posted EUR 58.086 mln in sales and EUR 518,965 in profit.





Greiss was registered in 1995 and has a share capital of EUR 714,200. The company belongs to Family Investment firm. It deals also with MacCoffee and other brands.