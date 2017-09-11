EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Security
Lithuania to buy new US Javelin antitank missiles
Produced in Arizona, the missiles will be supplied to Lithuania, Ukraine, Estonia, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan.
"Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $307,535,950 modification (P00107) to Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Turkey Taiwan and Ukraine) contract W31P4Q-13-C-0129 for Javelin Weapon System full-rate production," the US Department of Defense announced last week.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31, 2021.
Lithuania and the United States signed an contract on additional antitank missiles last month. Under this contract, Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense will buy missiles and cooling units for its Land Force units from the United States for 20 million US dollar which will include 5 mln US dollars in US support, representatives of the Lithuanian ministry told.
Javelin is a portable medium-range antitank missile launch system developed for the United States army in the middle of the 1960s.
In 2002, Lithuania became the first foreign country to buy these missiles.
Javelin targets tanks, fighting vehicles, and can also be used to destroy helicopters and bunkers.
