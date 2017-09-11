Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Sawmill Kurekss achieves 3% increase in turnover
Sawmill Kurekss in Targale County, Ventspils Region posted EUR 48.754 mln in turnover last year, a 3% increase on 2016, while the company's profit rose 3% to EUR 4.244 mln, informs LETA.
According
to Kurekss' management report, 2017
was a successful year for the company as it achieved the highest production and
sales figures to date. Regardless of Brexit, Kurekss' revenues in Great Britain decreased insignificantly, while
sales in China and France increased substantially. The company also achieved
good results in South Korea, Belgium and Germany.
Kurekss also continued successful cooperation with
timber supplies in Latvia and other countries.
Kurekss, one of the largest wood processing companies
in Latvia, was registered in 1995, its share capital is EUR 20 mln. The company
belongs to Arnis Apsitis and Janis Apsitis.
