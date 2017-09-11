Sawmill Kurekss achieves 3% increase in turnover

Sawmill Kurekss in Targale County, Ventspils Region posted EUR 48.754 mln in turnover last year, a 3% increase on 2016, while the company's profit rose 3% to EUR 4.244 mln, informs LETA.

According to Kurekss' management report, 2017 was a successful year for the company as it achieved the highest production and sales figures to date. Regardless of Brexit, Kurekss' revenues in Great Britain decreased insignificantly, while sales in China and France increased substantially. The company also achieved good results in South Korea, Belgium and Germany.





Kurekss also continued successful cooperation with timber supplies in Latvia and other countries.





Kurekss, one of the largest wood processing companies in Latvia, was registered in 1995, its share capital is EUR 20 mln. The company belongs to Arnis Apsitis and Janis Apsitis.