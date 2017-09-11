Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Medications recalled in Lithuania after packaging mix-up
"It happened so that in a part of the series produced by our
producer Santonika morphine ampoules
were put into the external packaging of Atropinas,"
Gintautas Barcys, head of the State Medicines Control Service, told.
Under his order, medications Morphin
Sanitas 10 mg/ml injection solution 1ml N10 (series 1-110318) and Atropino sulfatas Sanitas 1 mg/ml injection
solution 1 ml N 10 (series 1-110318) are being recalled.
Both of these medications are sold with prescriptions.
According to Barcys, eight misleading packages have already been found,
and he does not discount the possibility that no more wrong packages will be
discovered.
"The internal packaging is right and information on the ampoule is
correct, but the ampoule case was put in a paper package intended for a
different medication," Barcys said.
An internal investigation is underway at both the medicines control
service and the pharmaceutical company.
- 25.07.2018 Из-за ошибки с упаковкой отзываются лекарства Morphin Sanitas и Atropino sulfatas Sanitas
