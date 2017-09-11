Agriculture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Scandagra Latvia sees turnover drop 5.2% in 2017
The bulk of last year's turnover, or 78.89%, was made by selling grain
and mineral fertilizers. The turnover decrease was put down to a drop of
mineral fertilizers' prices. The company's management noted that the sales of
crop protection products, seeds and agricultural lime rose by 5.15% last year.
In 2017, Scandagra Latvia spent
EUR 554,000 on fixed assets. The number of employees working for the company
grew 9% from 2016 to 58 people last year.
This year Scandagra Latvia aims
to increase its share of the crop protection product market from 15% to 17% and
reinforce its position as a distributor of mineral fertilizers and grain. The
company plans to increase its turnover by 23% this year.
According to information from Firmas.lv, Scandagra Latvia closed 2016 with EUR 77.836 mln in turnover and a
profit of EUR 840,149.
Scandagra Latvia,
registered in 2009, has a share capital of EUR 3,000. The company's sole owner is Sweden's Scandagra Group.
