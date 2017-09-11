Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.07.2018, 22:02
Beer sales on Latvian border climb 80% on year in H1
While in the first six months of 2017, altogether 7.12 mln
liters of beer was sold on the Latvian border, then this year the indicator
stood already at 12.6 mln liters, which means growth was nearly twofold.
Producers are forecasting for 2018 that altogether 30-32 mln liters of beer and
4.5 mln liters of other low-alcohol beverages will be sold on the southern
border. Sales of other low-alcohol beverages on the southern border in the
first six month of the year have increased 3.4-fold on year. While altogether
630,000 liters of other low-alcohol beverages were sold in the first six months
of 2017, altogether 2.1 mln liters was sold in the same period this year, the
association said.
"The sales figures of the first six months of this year
clearly indicate that regardless of the expectations of the Ministry
of Finance, the growth ceiling in cross-border trade is still far from
being achieved. As of right now, already over one third of all beer consumed in
Estonia is bought from the southern border," Peeter Vork, head of the Estonian Breweries Association, said.
"No other European Union country has this kind of share of border trade to
show and all this has developed essentially within one year," he
said.
Vork said that the continued growth of cross-border trade is
also having an ever increasing negative impact on excise duty payment. In the
first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year, the sale within
Estonia of low-alcohol beverages, from which excise duty is paid into the Estonian
state budget, has dropped over 40 %. Based on the given sales figures, alcohol
producers are forecasting that due to Latvia cross-border trade, altogether 100
mln euros along with value added tax will be left unpaid into the state budget.
"We are gifting more than 100 mln euros in tax money a
year to the Latvian state and at that, authoritative studies confirm that the
alcohol consumption of Estonian people by contrast has turned upward. In order
to avoid additional significant decrease in tax revenue, we are calling for the
government to not only abandon further excise duty hikes but reduce the excise
duty rates to a competitive level so that cross-border trade with Latvia would
disappear," Vork said.
The Estonian Breweries Association is an umbrella
organization of alcohol producers that represents Estonia's largest producers
of beer and low-alcohol beverages. The association is a member of the Estonian
Food Industry Association and cooperates with ministries and organizations
involved in promoting health. Sales statistics have been collected from member
organizations.
