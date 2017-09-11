Estonia buying rounds for Carl-Gustaf antitank guns for EUR 18 mln

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment has placed an order with Saab for ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf antitank system for 186 mln Swedish kronor or 18 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The order is placed under a framework agreement signed with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration where Estonia has the possibility to place orders from Saab, and deliveries will be made during 2018-2019, Saab told the Stockholm stock exchange.





"This is a further proof of the trust our customers put in the Carl-Gustaf system and the capability it creates for the defense forces," Gorgen Johansson, senior vice president and head of Saab's business area dynamics, said.





The Carl-Gustaf shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system is currently being fielded with the armed forces of more than 40 countries around the world.





Building on the system's already formidable capabilities, the M4 variant of Carl-Gustaf introduced by Saab in 2014 offers a higher degree of accuracy, lighter construction as well as compatibility with future innovations, Saab said in the disclosure.