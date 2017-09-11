Estonia, Markets and Companies, Security
Estonia buying rounds for Carl-Gustaf antitank guns for EUR 18 mln
The order is placed under a framework agreement signed with
the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration where Estonia has the possibility
to place orders from Saab, and deliveries will be made during 2018-2019, Saab
told the Stockholm stock exchange.
"This is a further proof of the trust our customers put
in the Carl-Gustaf system and the capability it creates for the defense
forces," Gorgen Johansson,
senior vice president and head of Saab's
business area dynamics, said.
The Carl-Gustaf shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system
is currently being fielded with the armed forces of more than 40 countries
around the world.
Building on the system's already formidable capabilities,
the M4 variant of Carl-Gustaf introduced by Saab in 2014 offers a higher degree
of accuracy, lighter construction as well as compatibility with future
innovations, Saab said in the disclosure.
