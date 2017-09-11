Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Beer production in Latvia down 17.3% in January-May
With 30.412 mln liters of beer produced in Latvia in the first five months of this year, beer production in Latvia dropped 17.3% from the same period a year ago, informs LETA.
Meanwhile,
Latvian beer imports rose 10.4% year-on-year to 43.67 mln liters in the five
months of 2018.
Overall,
62.692 mln liters of beer was distributed for consumption in Latvia in the
first five months of this year, a 4.6% increase on the first five months of
2017.
Latvian beer
exports declined 4.9% year-on-year to 10.221 mln liters in January-May 2018.
Latvia shipped beer mainly to non-EU countries (69.7%).
In the
first five months of 2017 Latvian breweries produced 36.763 mln liters of beer.
