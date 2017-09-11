EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Pork prices in Latvia this past May 23.3% lower than in May 2017
Pork prices in Latvia this past May were on the average 23.3% lower than in May 2017, according to data from the Agriculture Ministry's Market and Direct Support Department, informs LETA.
Across the
European Union, pork prices in May were on the average 18.6% lower than in May
2017. Pork prices in Denmark were 21.3% lower than in May 2017, Germany reported
a 20.6% decrease, Poland - 21.6%, Lithuania - 13.1%, and Estonia - 11.3%
reduction.
Pork prices
in the EU in May were the lowest in five years.
According
to the Agriculture Ministry, pork imports in the EU increased 4.2% in the first
quarter, and the value of imports also increased. Imports from Switzerland
increased the most, 62%. The EU's pork exports increased 0.2% in the first
quarter.
