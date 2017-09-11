Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in H1 down 2% y-o-y

The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in the first half of this year dropped 1.95 % from the same period of last year to 385,218 tons, according to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center writes LETA.

In June, the amount of fresh milk supplied by the farmers fell 7.2% y-o-y to 71,934 tons.





The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In June 2018, there were 149,883 dairy cows registered in Latvia, down 2.87 % from June 2017 when there were 154,312 dairy cows in Latvia. Of all the dairy cows registered in Latvia, 130,869 were producing milk in June, down 4.05 % from the same month in 2017.





According to the preliminary data, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in May this year declined 0.7% to EUR 267.4 per ton. The Agricultural Data Center has yet to release information on the average milk purchase price for June.