Pope's visit estimated to cost Lithuanian state EUR 1.75 mln
BC, Vilnius, 12.07.2018.
Pope Francis' visit to Lithuania in September will cost the state almost 1.75 mln euros, according to a preliminary estimate released by the government, writes LETA/BNS.
Up to 1.2 mln euros will be allocated to the Foreign
Ministry and up to 248,000 euros to the Interior Ministry.
Up to 109,000 euros will go to Vilnius' local authority and up to 163,000 euros to Kaunas' local authority.
The Health Ministry should receive just over 28,000
euros.
Government Chancellor Algirdas Stoncaitis said that the estimate was preliminary and
would be adjusted.
The pope is scheduled to visit Lithuania on September 22 to
23.
