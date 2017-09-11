Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in April down 1.7%

The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in April this year was 61,782 tons, down 1.7 percent from the same month last year, writes LETA, according to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center.

The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In April 2017, there were 154,249 dairy cows registered in Latvia but by April 2018 their number had decreased by 2.8 percent to 149,976.





According to the data of the EU Milk Market Observatory, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in April this year was EUR 275.4 per ton, up 0.2 percent compared to March. The average milk purchase price in the EU was EUR 334.4 per ton or down 0.9 percent month-on-month.