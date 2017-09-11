Agriculture, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 06:58
Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in April down 1.7%
BC, Riga, 15.05.2018.Print version
The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in April this year was 61,782 tons, down 1.7 percent from the same month last year, writes LETA, according to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center.
The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In April 2017, there were 154,249 dairy cows registered in Latvia but by April 2018 their number had decreased by 2.8 percent to 149,976.
According to the data of the EU Milk Market Observatory, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in April this year was EUR 275.4 per ton, up 0.2 percent compared to March. The average milk purchase price in the EU was EUR 334.4 per ton or down 0.9 percent month-on-month.
Other articles:
- 15.05.2018 Latvia’s Conexus Baltic Grid meets certification requirements only partly
- 15.05.2018 Number of M&A transactions in Estonia up 60% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 Rainis and Aspazija Museum gets special commendation from European Museum of the Year Award 2018
- 15.05.2018 President: Switzerland is Latvia’s close friend and partner
- 15.05.2018 Daugava Stadium in Riga to open at end-May after reconstruction
- 14.05.2018 Общие доходы концерна airBaltic в 2017 году выросли на 19,6%
- 14.05.2018 The gender pay gap remained at 21% in Estonia
- 14.05.2018 In Q1, construction output in Latvia grew by 35.7%
- 14.05.2018 В конце мая в Риге откроется обновленный стадион ''Даугава'
- 14.05.2018 airBaltic's expenses on the management up 14.5% in 2017