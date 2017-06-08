Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Forum, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
Net gain of Tallinn Creative Hub totals EUR 886,800 in 2017
Last year, altogether 272 events were held at the Tallinn Creative Hub, of which 80 were conferences, 70 were galas, 43 were seminars and trainings, 30 were music events, 20 were photo shoots, filming events and exhibitions, 17 were trade fairs, seven theatrical performances and five festivals. A total of 135,000 people attended the events, it appears from the annual report of the Tallinn Creative Hub.
The year 2017 was a financial year with extraordinary income and expenses caused by the Estonian EU presidency -- the presidency generated approximately 400,000 euros of additional profit.
In addition to assets earned with economic activity, the activity of the foundation in 2017 was also financed by the city of Tallinn. Starting from 2018, the Tallinn Creative Hub is planning to manage without the activity support of the city.
Altogether 80 percent of Tallinn Creative Hub's event premises have already been booked for 2018. Interest toward the premises continues to be high, the foundation said.
The foundation as at the end of 2017 employed altogether 12 people on the basis of an employment contract, while labor costs amounted to 432,411 euros.
