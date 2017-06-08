Maxima, Latvijas Dzelzcels and Rimi are Latvia’s largest employers

Latvijas Dzelzcels state-owned railway company, and Maxima and Rimi retailers were the largest employers in Latvia, writes LETA. according to the State Revenue Service.

Maxima Latvija was the largest employer in Latvia with 7,563 employees, followed by Latvijas Dzelzcels with 6,526 employees, and Rimi Latvia with 5,747 people.





Further down the list were state-owned Riga Austrumu Clinical University Hospital with 4,750 employees, Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company with 4,177 employees, Latvijas Pasts state-owned postal company with 4,109 people, Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital with 3,249 employees, SIA Evolution Latvia with 2,888 employees, Latvian Rail subsidiary LDz Cargo with 2,603 employees and Rigas Namu Parvaldnieks municipal property manager with 2,602 employees.