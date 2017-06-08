Ltfirewood looks for suppliers in Russia, Belarus

Faced with a shortage of timber and biofuel in Lithuania, Ltfirewood is looking for suppliers in Russia and Belarus, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on March 30th, reports LETA/BNS.

"It will be years before Russia and Belarus will start working directly with the West. Thus, we position ourselves as intermediaries between the East and the West," Vaidas Puodziukas, the company's owner and director, told the paper. "We haven't forgotten yet how the Russians work and their mentality, and we already have one foot in the West," he added.





Ltfirewood exports timber and biofuel products it purchases in Lithuania, Russia, Belarus and Poland to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and India. Lithuanian timber makes up 20-25 percent of its exports.