Wednesday, 28.03.2018, 13:46
Most Tartu, Tartu County residents against wood refinery
According to survey manager Aivar Voog, the main argument against building the wood refinery is the environmental damage. "Of the people who didn't support the wood refinery, 83% mentioned potential environmental damage as the main reason behind it, naming excessive logging, the smell problem and pollution of River Emajogi as negative effects. Of the respondents, 41% assessed the environmental impact as very high," Voog said in a press release.
The results also showed that 43% of respondents would consider moving away from Tartu.
Another reason for the reluctance is the corruptive and untransparent process, which only benefits a small circle or people.
According to the survey's results, 92% of respondents said that the opinion of local residents has to be taken into account when planning the plant and 66% found that the decision-making process has not been transparent enough.
The majority of Tartu and Tartu County residents are confident that irrespective of the economic benefit they do not see a place for the plant near Tartu.
The survey was carried out in the middle of March and 610 people were surveyed.
