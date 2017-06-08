Most Tartu, Tartu County residents against wood refinery

According to a fresh survey of the Estonian pollster Kantar Emor, commissioned by the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), 75% of Tartu and Tartu County residents are confident that a wood refinery should not be built near Tartu, informs LETA/BNS.

According to survey manager Aivar Voog, the main argument against building the wood refinery is the environmental damage. "Of the people who didn't support the wood refinery, 83% mentioned potential environmental damage as the main reason behind it, naming excessive logging, the smell problem and pollution of River Emajogi as negative effects. Of the respondents, 41% assessed the environmental impact as very high," Voog said in a press release.





The results also showed that 43% of respondents would consider moving away from Tartu.





Another reason for the reluctance is the corruptive and untransparent process, which only benefits a small circle or people.





According to the survey's results, 92% of respondents said that the opinion of local residents has to be taken into account when planning the plant and 66% found that the decision-making process has not been transparent enough.





The majority of Tartu and Tartu County residents are confident that irrespective of the economic benefit they do not see a place for the plant near Tartu.





The survey was carried out in the middle of March and 610 people were surveyed.