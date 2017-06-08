EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 27.03.2018, 15:01
7 Latvian companies nominated for European Business Awards
BC, Riga, 27.03.2018.
Seven Latvian companies have been nominated for the European Business Awards final that will be held in Warsaw this May, writes LETA, according to the information published on the event’s internet website.
The companies representing Latvia in the competition are Primekss concrete producer, H2E design studio, Getlini Eko waste manager, Cesu Alus brewery, Stali timber processing company, Skonto Prefab prefabricated concrete producer, and X Infotech IT company.
On May 22-23 the company representatives will go to Warsaw to participate in the final stage of the competition and attend a summit.
Since 2007, the European Business Awards has been shining a light on the most innovative businesses on the continent by promoting success, innovation and ethics in the European business community. This year more than 110,000 companies from 34 countries participated in the competition.
