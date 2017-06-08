Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:39
Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica closes 2017 with audited loss of EUR 85,300
The company's revenue in Latvia in 2017 was EUR 662,371, up by 30.9% from 2016. Revenue in Lithuania increased 36.8% to EUR 277,280, and revenue in Estonia soared 4.7 times year-on-year to EUR 48,688.
According to the management report enclosed to the financial statements, in 2017 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica focused on updating its product range and looking for new cooperation partners.
In 2018, the company will continue looking for the possibilities to increase domestic and export sales of its products. It will also keep up the efforts to get new corporate orders and to participate in the government tenders.
Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica intends to modernize its website for the benefit of wholesale customers and for faster analysis of sales to identify the necessary adjustments to its product range.
In 2016, the company audited turnover was EUR 755,960 and it reported a loss of EUR 26,994, according to the updated data.
Shares in Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. The company belongs to several individuals.
- 26.03.2018 General government continued in small deficit in Estonia in 2017
- 26.03.2018 SVC Group from Latvia to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
- 26.03.2018 Arhis Arhitekti wins first prize in competition for design of air traffic control tower at Riga airport
- 26.03.2018 Jonass continues winning ways in Spain
- 26.03.2018 Customs seize 17,472 pairs of fake Nike footwear at Freeport of Riga
- 26.03.2018 Aldaris brewery to spend EUR 100,000 on improving work environment
- 26.03.2018 Эстонские пасатели проведут профилактику торговых центров
- 26.03.2018 Правительство Латвии 3 апреля рассмотрит предложение о школьном обучении с шести лет
- 26.03.2018 Выпустим детей из школы с незакрепленными знаниями
- 26.03.2018 Выполнено около трети работ третьего этапа прокладки электролинии ''Курземская дуга''