Lithuanian producers, processors blame global market for falling milk prices

Lithuanian milk producers and processors attribute a continuing decline in raw milk prices in the country to falling dairy product prices in the global market and expect these prices to turn back up as soon as this spring or summer, reports LETA/BNS.

"After a period of high purchase prices in late 2016 and almost throughout 2017, farmers across the world started to produce more milk, leading to an oversupply of dairy products. This pushed down prices for products and, some time later, for raw milk, too," Dalius Trumpa, CEO of Rokiskio Suris, one of Lithuania's largest dairy groups, told BNS.





According to Trumpa, the European milk market also experiences some downward pressure due to the EU's excess stocks of skimmed milk powder. Raw milk prices may remain under that downward pressure until the market has clarity as to the use of these stocks.





Jurate Dovydeniene, CEO of the milk production cooperative Pieno Puta, also thinks that product prices had an impact on raw milk prices.





"In fact, global product prices are fluctuating, but not in the better direction," she told BNS.





Dovydeniene expects raw milk prices to resume their upward trajectory this spring or summer.





According to figures from the Agriculture Ministry, milk purchase prices in Lithuania fell by 4.4% in February, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.