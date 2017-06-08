Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:48
AmCham Latvia elects new Board
The following candidates were elected to serve two
year-term:
- Liene Dubava, Member of the Management
Board, Nasdaq Riga and Head of Issuer Services, Nasdaq Baltic
- Ingrida Karina-Berzina, Partner at COBALT
- George Miu, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Elizabete
Hotel and Radisson Blu Ridzene Hotel
- Renate Strazdina,
Country
Manager at Microsoft Latvia
Eriks Eglitis, Zinta
Jansons, Arnis Kakulis, Janis Meija and Liga Smildzina-Bertulsone will continue to serve on the board.
Today, on March 8 during the first board meeting after the
AGM new officers were elected. Eriks Eglitis, individual member was elected as
the Chairman of the Board and President of AmCham for 2018-2019.
Liene Dubava, Arnis Kakulis, Zinta Jansons and Janis Meija were elected as Vice Presidents of AmCham for the next
year.
Paul Poletes, Deputy Chief of Mission of U.S. Embassy Riga opened the meeting with a speech, emphasizing the close cooperation between the U.S. Embassy and AmCham, and outlining the future cooperation.
The opening
was followed by a a panel discussion between AmCham Presidents who
looked back at AmCham’s accomplishments and role in Latvia as well as set the
course forward.
During the AGM, Eriks
Eglitis outlined the Chamber’s accomplishments over the past year. Eriks Eglitis addressed the goals for
the next year and emphasized the following policy priorities: enhancing
transatlantic trade, improving the investment and business environment in
Latvia and preparing the future labor force in Latvia. Mr. Eglitis stressed
that: “AmCham is a member-driven organization, therefore member’s activity and input is
extremely important to the shared success.” He added that: “It has been an active year for AmCham, and
we have continued to stand up for our values, we have taken the lead in
accomplishing our goals and we have continually striven to uphold excellence in
all our operations”.
§ Liene Dubava, Member of the Management Board, Nasdaq Riga and Head of Issuer Services, Nasdaq Baltic
§ Eriks Eglitis, Individual member
§ Zinta Jansons, Partner at Ellex Klavins
§ Ingrida Karina-Berzina, Partner at COBALT
§ Arnis Kakulis, Director of AECOM
§ Janis Meija, Individual member
§ George Miu, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Elizabete Hotel and Radisson Blu Ridzene Hotel
§ Renāte Strazdina, Country Manager of Microsoft Latvia
§ Liga Smildzina-Bertulsone, Executive Director of AmCham Latvia
AmCham
speaks on behalf of 150 leading U.S. and international companies in Latvia.
AmCham is committed to fostering trade, investment, partnership and friendship
between the U.S and Latvia and it serves as a business, knowledge, networking
and policy forum for its members and partners. AmCham’s actions are grounded in
four core values: integrity, responsibility, cooperation and excellence.
