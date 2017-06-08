Alcohol, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail, Taxation
Excise tax on all alcoholic beverages in Latvia to rise in March
As of this Thursday, March 1, excise tax will rise on all alcoholic beverages, including beer, LETA was told at the State Revenue Service.
As a result, the Latvian excise tax rate on strong alcohol
will become equal to that in Lithuania, but will remain significantly lower
than the Estonian excise rate, representatives of the Revenue Service said.
They also informed that the tax hike's possible effect on
alcohol prices in retail trade (excise tax plus value added tax) might be an
estimated EUR 0.07 for beer (5%; 0.5 liters), EUR 0.13 for wine (0.75 liters),
and EUR 0.53 for vodka (40%; 0.5 liters).
