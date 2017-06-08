State subsidies for Latvian farmers planned at EUR 8.7 mln

EUR 8,720,490 will be available to farmers in 2018 under the state budget program State Support for Agriculture and Rural Development, the government of Latvia decided on February 20th, cites LETA.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, EUR 6,185,305 will be made available to cattle and pig farms, EUR 617,342 for crop and dairy production, EUR 701,920 for international cooperation, EUR 364,530 for market promotion, EUR 479,650 for national food quality system, and EUR 371,743 for completion of support measures that commenced in 2017.

The government regulations endorsed today will come into force by February 25.