Latvian imports of forestry products up 10.6% in 2017

In 2017, Latvia imported EUR 818.447 million worth of forestry products, which was a rise by 10.6% from 2016, the Agriculture Ministry said, cites LETA.

Timber and timber products made up most or 55.9% of total forestry product imports in 2017 (55.2 in 2016), accounting for EUR 457.57 million and rising by 12% from the same period a year ago.

Timber imports included EUR 139.378 million worth of sawn timber, up 23.6% against the previous year and accounting for 17% of total forestry product imports. Round timber imports fell 8.5% to EUR 72.998 million, or 8.5% of total forestry product imports. Plywood imports rose 52.4% year-on-year to EUR 52.793 million, or 6.5% of total imports.

Paper, cardboard and their products accounted for 34.4% of total forestry product imports in 2017 (35% in 2016), or EUR 281.155 million, up 8.5% compared to 2016.

Lithuania supplied the largest amount of forestry industry products to Latvia in 2017, accounting for EUR 163.001 million, or 19.9% of total forestry industry imports. Russia supplied EUR 102.568 million worth of products, or 12.5%, and Estonia supplied products for EUR 97.771 million, or 11.9%. Compared to 2016, forest industry imports from Lithuania rose by 22.5%, imports from Russia increased by 9.7%, and imports from Estonia grew 2.3%.

In 2016, Latvia imported EUR 740.025 million worth of forestry products.