Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.02.2018, 13:09
Latvian imports of forestry products up 10.6% in 2017
Timber and
timber products made up most or 55.9% of total forestry product imports in 2017
(55.2 in 2016), accounting for EUR 457.57 million and rising by 12% from the
same period a year ago.
Timber imports included EUR 139.378 million worth of
sawn timber, up 23.6% against the previous year and accounting for 17% of total
forestry product imports. Round timber imports fell 8.5% to EUR 72.998 million,
or 8.5% of total forestry product imports. Plywood imports rose 52.4%
year-on-year to EUR 52.793 million, or 6.5% of total imports.
Paper, cardboard and their products accounted for
34.4% of total forestry product imports in 2017 (35% in 2016), or EUR 281.155
million, up 8.5% compared to 2016.
Lithuania supplied the largest amount of forestry
industry products to Latvia in 2017, accounting for EUR 163.001 million, or
19.9% of total forestry industry imports. Russia supplied EUR 102.568 million
worth of products, or 12.5%, and Estonia supplied products for EUR 97.771
million, or 11.9%. Compared to 2016, forest industry imports from Lithuania
rose by 22.5%, imports from Russia increased by 9.7%, and imports from Estonia
grew 2.3%.
In 2016, Latvia imported EUR 740.025 million worth of
forestry products.
- 21.02.2018 Dispute on Lithuanian sanctions for Russian TVs moves to EU Court
- 21.02.2018 Turnover of Lithuanian wholesalers over EUR 20 bln in 2017
- 21.02.2018 В 2017 году преступность в Латвии была рекордно низкой
- 21.02.2018 Латвийский импорт древесины в 2017 году вырос на 10,6%
- 21.02.2018 Латвия поддержит фермеров в 2018 году на 8,7 млн. евро
- 21.02.2018 Government approves the list of trades for inviting highly-skilled guest workers to Latvia
- 21.02.2018 Оборот литовских оптовиков превысил 20 млрд. евро
- 21.02.2018 Rakvere union to picket at HKScan HQ in Turku
- 21.02.2018 Hesburger вложит 5,5 млн. евро в развитие бизнеса в Латвии