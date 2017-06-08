EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Coca-Cola notes stiff competition in Latvian soft drinks segment
“In the soft drinks segments competition is quite stiff, and it is due to
the fact that this product category is attractive in terms of its the future
growth perspective. If we compare soft drink consumption per person in Latvia
and Europe, we see that there is growth potential in all categories. For
Latvian producers, the challenge is the right choice of strategy and
understanding consumers’ needs and how they change to be able to offer the
right product that would ensure consumption growth,” said Korolova.
She added that in the segment of non-alcoholic beverages, water is one of
the fastest growing and most significant product categories, followed by
carbonated beverages. The two other categories – energy and sports drinks –
have also been showing growth each year, although the sports drinks category is
still comparatively small. Although the category of non-alcoholic beverages is
still growing in Latvia, the shrinking of Latvia’s population was becoming the
producers’ greatest problem, the Coca-Cola representative admitted.
The company’s representatives told LETA that with its new product, the
premium-class ice tea Fuzetea, Coca-Cola aims to conquer the Latvian ice tea
market. With the launch of Fuzetea, the soft drinks giant also plans to phase
out its old ice tea brand Nestea.
According to information available on the company’s website, Coca-Cola Balti Jookide represents Coca-Cola in the Baltics and is in charge of the company’s trademarks and marketing campaigns. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company is the company’s bottling partner in Latvia, and its subsidiary Coca-Cola HBC Latvija organizes production, logistics and wholesale operations.
