Lithuanian furniture firms generate over EUR 1 bln from Ikea in 2017

Lithuanian companies manufacturing furniture and interior items for Sweden's furniture group Ikea in 2017 moved up to the 4th place on the list of largest suppliers, passing Swedish manufacturers, informs LETA/BNS.

Revenue of 24 Lithuanian suppliers last year totaled at over 1 billion euros, show calculations based on the results of the group's 2017 operations, Verslo Zinios business daily said.

According to the daily, Ikea's largest suppliers are in China, followed by Poland in second and Italy in third.

Planned large investments by Lithuanian manufacturers show that the value of the orders for Ikea should increase in the future, said Verslo Zinios. Ikea's companies and contractors in Lithuania, for instance, Vakaru Medienos Grupe (VMG) and Freda, plan to invest nearly 300 million euros in new production and warehousing capacities in the coming years.