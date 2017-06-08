EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Lithuanian furniture firms generate over EUR 1 bln from Ikea in 2017
Lithuanian companies manufacturing furniture and interior items for Sweden's furniture group Ikea in 2017 moved up to the 4th place on the list of largest suppliers, passing Swedish manufacturers, informs LETA/BNS.
Revenue of 24 Lithuanian suppliers last year totaled at over 1 billion
euros, show calculations based on the results of the group's 2017 operations,
Verslo Zinios business daily said.
According to the daily, Ikea's
largest suppliers are in China, followed by Poland in second and Italy in
third.
Planned large investments by Lithuanian manufacturers show that the value
of the orders for Ikea should
increase in the future, said Verslo Zinios. Ikea's
companies and contractors in Lithuania, for instance, Vakaru Medienos Grupe (VMG) and Freda,
plan to invest nearly 300 million euros in new production and warehousing
capacities in the coming years.
