Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
Latvian farmers received more than 30% financing allocated for Rural Development Program 2014-2020
06.02.2018
Latvian farmers since 2014 have received more than 30 percent or about EUR 560 million from the financing allocated for the Rural Development Program for 2014-2020, the Latvian Agricultural Ministry reported LETA.
The ministry said that Latvia continues successful implementation of the
program, investing EU funds in development of agricultural production,
education of farmers and innovations.
"Considering the unfavorable weather conditions in 2017, the
Agricultural Ministry has provided support to farmers where possible. We have
always introduced changes, ensuring more favorable conditions for receiving
this support," said Agricultural Minister Janis Duklavs.
As reported, EUR 1.532 billion are available for Latvia under the Rural
Development Program for 2014-2020, which is by 11 percent more than in the
previous period of 2007-2013.
