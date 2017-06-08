EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Lido: Latvians giving greater preference to quality in public catering sector
''Clients are more educated and becoming more demanding. Quality within the
public catering sector is becoming much more important - people are showing
greater interest where the food is coming from, as well as the nutritional
value,'' Blumbergs said, adding that the company sees this is a positive trend.
He said that the company is working extra hard to maintain its high food
quality.
''At Lido, we have always made
sure that the client has all the information about our food products, their
nutritional value and ingredients available to them,'' he said.
As reported, the Lido group last
year posted EUR 45 million in sales, while the group’s loss amounted to EUR 1.2
million.
The Lido Group includes 13 Lido restaurants and three stores in
Riga, three Lido restaurants in
Tallinn, two Kirsons restaurants and a production facility in Berlin, and
several production facilities in Riga.
The company was established in 1991, its share capital is EUR 992,427. The
company's founder and long-time owner and head, Gunars Kirsons is currently
chairman of Lido's supervisory board.
