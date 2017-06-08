Energy, Estonia, Gas, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
Paikre may set up biomethane plant in Parnu
BC, Tallinn, 04.01.2018.Print version
Estonian company OU Paikre is planning to set up a biomethane plant in Parnu, which could be completed as early as next year, regional newspaper Parnu Postimees said, cites LETA/BNS.
"The biomethane project is in the phase of surveys right now, as a
pan-Estonian solution for the production of biomethane is being
developed," OU Paikre manager Kristo Rosmann said.
If a subsidy is received under the relevant support measure, the Parnu plant
could be completed already in 2019.
The output of the plant would be directed into the natural gas network and
some of it could be used as motor fuel, according to the manager.
