Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.12.2019, 22:14
Lithuanian Railways' profit should exceed EUR 50 mln this year, CEO says
"We are balancing close to the same result as we did last year. Last year, the whole group earned around 54 mln euros, and we hope to finish this year with a result over 50 mln euros," Bartuska on Wednesday told the parliamentary Committee on Economics, interested in the company's ongoing reform.
In his words, the volumes of Russian cargo are going down across the region but they are counterbalanced by Belarusian cargo.
"The volumes of Russian products are dropping fast in our region. There are new plans announced that the volumes of Russian cargo will be significantly reduced in the Latvian direction," the LG CEO said. "In total, we have a cargo drop of around 2 percent, mainly affected the decrease in Russian cargo to Kaliningrad and Klaipeda. Meanwhile, growing volumes of Lithuanian and Belarusian products counterbalance that. Thee are the two markets that are growing," Bartuska said.
LG posted 54.8 mln euros in ten profit last year, double of what the company earned in 2017. The railway company also paid out record dividends to the state, standing at 43 mln euros.
- 04.12.2019 ESO, Ignitis Gamyba set to delist from Vilnius stock exchange
- 04.12.2019 Latvian DIY retailer Depo to open store in Estonia next summer for EUR 45 mln
- 04.12.2019 Оборот Рижского аэропорта за девять месяцев вырос на 7,3%
- 04.12.2019 Stiemo будет собирать в Литве экспериментальные батареи
- 04.12.2019 Eesti Energia установит на территории шахты "Эстония" солнечную электростанцию
- 04.12.2019 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1% in 11 months
- 04.12.2019 Turnover of Riga Airport up 7.3% in nine months
- 04.12.2019 EU allocates EUR 10 mln for Lithuania-Poland power cable's seabed studies
- 04.12.2019 Lithuanian govt to mull merging three state research institutes
- 03.12.2019 Минсообщений Латвии намерено содействовать развитию пассажирских перевозок между Ригой и Калининградом