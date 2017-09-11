Latvian DIY retailer Depo to open store in Estonia next summer for EUR 45 mln

The space of the Latvian DIY retailer's store is to total 25,000 square meters, developer of the Avala business quarter Kaamos Kinnisvara said.





The cornerstone to the Depo building was laid on Wednesday and that for the Avala quarter on Nov. 14.





The first of the three office buildings in the 76-million-euro business quarter will be completed by late 2020. The anchor tenant of the 12-story building will be electricity distribution network operator Elektrilevi, which will be renting altogether 6,000 square meters of office space to house its 450 employees. The total space in the building will amount to 10,000 square meters.





The second office building with a multistory car park next to the Elektrilevi main building will be completed by Kaamos in 2021.





The quarter will also house Tallinn's largest 15,000-square-meter solar park, which will cover one third of the business quarter's energy needs.



