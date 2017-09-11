Construction, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
EU allocates EUR 10 mln for Lithuania-Poland power cable's seabed studies
The agreement was signed in Brussels on Tuesday, sources
told LETA/BNS.
Harmony Link is part of the planned synchronization,
estimated to cost 1.6 bn euros in total, of the Baltic power grids with
the Continental European system.
The agreement was signed by the CEOs of Lithuania's Litgrid
and Poland's PSE, and officials from the European Commission's Innovation
and Networks Executive Agency (INEA).
In October, the EU approved 50% co-funding, the
maximum possible amount, under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Harmony
Link preparatory projects estimated to cost 20 mln euros in total, including 8 mln
euros in Lithuania.
The Baltic grids are still part of the
post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain
dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia aim to desynchronize from the
post-Soviet IPS/UPS system and synchronize their grids with Continental Europe
by 2025.
