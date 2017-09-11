Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Rietumu Bank reports EUR 20.6 mln EUR in nine-month profit
Assets of the bank have grown by 9%, compared to the start
of the year, and comprise EUR 1.7 bn. The volume of client deposits has grown by
20% up to EUR 1.2 bn.
The credit portfolio (EUR 684 mln) is close to its January
level.
Net profit of the bank during nine months has reached EUR
20.6 mln.
The figures that indicate the good profitability and
stability of Rietumu Bank are traditionally high. Return on equity after
tax (ROE) is 6.80% as of 30.09.2019 and return on assets (ROA) is 1.64%.
The liquidity coverage ratio (the regulatory minimum being
100%) has reached 1491.33%, the capital adequacy ratio is 24.68%, having
exceeded the standard set by the regulator.
“Rietumu Bank continues working successfully with its
business customers, primarily from Latvia and the Baltic countries, as well as
other regions of the EU, and the number of such customers is growing steadily.
Among our priorities remain lending, investing and other
forms of business financing, including in the regions. We are working with good
projects in the field of export-orientated production, with the emphasis on
innovations and high technologies, as well as separate segments of real estate,
in the field of services and entertainment, including the hotel business.
For development it this area Rietumu Bank has an
excellent capital basis, has both the resources and experience available which
are required for the implementation of wide-scale and ambitious business ideas.
Moreover, we are independent and are able to evaluate new projects and plans,
taking good decisions on them,” – said Chairman of the Board of Rietumu Bank
Rolf Fuls.
