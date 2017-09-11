Cargo, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.11.2019, 19:17
Lithuanian Railways to ship more Orlen oil products to Poland
LG Cargo CEO Egidijus Lazauskas and Orlen Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnicki signed a 9-year agreement on Monday, LG said in a press release on Wednesday.
Lazauskas said the new agreement would help ensure the development of freight transportation services.
According to Daniel Obajtek, CEO of Poland's Orlen, the agreement is particularly important in light of the group's plans to invest significantly in its crude refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania.
"In this context, the cooperation agreement is very significant, demonstrating the improving relations and benefits for both countries' businesses," he was quoted as saying in the press release.
Orlen Lietuva is a key customer of LG which transports around 9 mln tons of the refinery's products within Lithuania annually and has shipped several hundred thousand tons of its products to Poland this year.
Following lengthy negotiations, the two companies signed a deal on rail freight rates in June 2017.
- 20.11.2019 New impetus into the EU-wide “business code”: French initiative
- 20.11.2019 airBaltic carrier reports 22% rise in passenger numbers for ten months
- 20.11.2019 European Commission finds Latvia's 2020 budget broadly compliant with fiscal requirements
- 20.11.2019 Veho продает предприятие по продаже в странах Балтии автомобилей Citroen и Honda
- 20.11.2019 Президент Литвы наложит вето на бюджет, если он разойдется с фискальной дисциплиной
- 20.11.2019 В грузовике вблизи Даугавпилса найдено 320 кг наркотиков
- 20.11.2019 airBaltic в октябре перевезла на 22% больше пассажиров
- 20.11.2019 Swedbank мог нарушить санкции США из-за Калашникова
- 20.11.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai увеличит перевозку грузов НК Orlen Lietuva
- 20.11.2019 SVT: Swedbank under investigation for violations of US sanctions