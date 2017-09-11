Lithuanian Railways to ship more Orlen oil products to Poland

LG Cargo, the freight arm of the state railway operator Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), and Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's Orlen, have agreed to continue transporting significant volumes of oil products by railway and to increase shipments to Poland in the future, inforned Lithuanian Railways representatives.

LG Cargo CEO Egidijus Lazauskas and Orlen Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnicki signed a 9-year agreement on Monday, LG said in a press release on Wednesday.

Lazauskas said the new agreement would help ensure the development of freight transportation services.





According to Daniel Obajtek, CEO of Poland's Orlen, the agreement is particularly important in light of the group's plans to invest significantly in its crude refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania.





"In this context, the cooperation agreement is very significant, demonstrating the improving relations and benefits for both countries' businesses," he was quoted as saying in the press release.





Orlen Lietuva is a key customer of LG which transports around 9 mln tons of the refinery's products within Lithuania annually and has shipped several hundred thousand tons of its products to Poland this year.





Following lengthy negotiations, the two companies signed a deal on rail freight rates in June 2017.