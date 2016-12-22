Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business, Latvia
Latvia: Sales of Conexus gas transmission and storage operator up 13.3% in 9 months
The company's representatives said that the main factors
driving the company's growth was increased gas transmission and larger storage
capacities booked at the Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
The highest gas transmission intensity was in June, August
and September as Conexus ensured uninterrupted gas deliveries in Latvia,
Lithuania, Estonia and Russia. Since the pumping of natural gas into the
Incukalns storage facility started already on May 1, the amount of gas
transmitted in the nine months of 2019 reached 27.7 TWh, up 18% from the same
period a year ago.
As reported, Conexus closed 2018 with EUR 54.2 mln in
turnover, up 9.8% from 2017, while its profit dropped 21.9% to EUR 13.3 mln.
In the nine months of 2018, Conexus turned over EUR 37.415 mln
and made a profit of EUR 10.233 mln, according to updated figures.
Conexus Baltic Grid, which has taken over natural gas
storage and transmission functions from Latvijas Gaze, was established on
December 22, 2016. Conexus is Latvia’s natural gas transmission and storage
operator managing the Underground Gas Storage facility in Incukalns and the gas
transmission system connecting the Latvian gas market with Lithuania, Estonia
and the northwestern region of Russia.
Conexus belongs to Augstsprieguma Tikls (34.3 %),
Gazprom (34.1%) and Marguerite Gas I (29.06%).
