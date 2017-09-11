Elme Metall plans expansion in Vilnius

Klaipeda's Elme Metall Lithuania, a company selling metal profiles, part of the Estonian BLRT Grupp group, plans to expand its business to Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.

For that purpose, BLRT Grupp is buying a land lot from metal company SteelTrade for an undisclosed value, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Kristijonas Demereckas, head of BLRT Grupp Invest, refused to comment on the company's plans in Vilnius when approached by LETA/BNS.





Based on information LETA/BNS has, Elme Metall Lithuania is the company to expand in the land lot but it has not decided how much it will invest into the expansion.

SteelTrade's sole shareholder is the Dutch-registered Steel House.





Elme Metal Lithuania posted 56 mln euros in revenue last year, up 22.9%, and its net profit shrank 4.4 times to 492,000 euros.





BLRT Grupp owns 100% of Elme Metall Lithuania. The Estonian group also owns the Vakaru Laivu Gamykla group in Lithuania.