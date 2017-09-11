Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.11.2019, 12:32
Elme Metall plans expansion in Vilnius
For that purpose, BLRT Grupp is buying a land lot from metal company SteelTrade for an undisclosed value, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
Kristijonas Demereckas, head of BLRT Grupp Invest, refused to comment on the company's plans in Vilnius when approached by LETA/BNS.
Based on information LETA/BNS has, Elme Metall Lithuania is the company to expand in the land lot but it has not decided how much it will invest into the expansion.
SteelTrade's sole shareholder is the Dutch-registered Steel House.
Elme Metal Lithuania posted 56 mln euros in revenue last year, up 22.9%, and its net profit shrank 4.4 times to 492,000 euros.
BLRT Grupp owns 100% of Elme Metall Lithuania. The Estonian group also owns the Vakaru Laivu Gamykla group in Lithuania.
- 13.11.2019 Lithuania's Orlen Lietuva gears up for million worth investment
- 13.11.2019 Estonia: Veriff to open office in New York
- 13.11.2019 Lithuania's Akropolis Group to present new Akropolis project this year
- 12.11.2019 Lithuania: Foreign trade in goods in September 2019
- 12.11.2019 Norwegians press Lithuanian exporters to cut prices amid weakening krone
- 12.11.2019 Elering to invest EUR 111 mln in grid synchronization in Phase 2
- 12.11.2019 Expert: we're going back to dark ages in terms of state enterprise management in Lithuania
- 12.11.2019 Ukrainian state firm's ex-chairman seeks political asylum in Lithuania - lawyer
- 11.11.2019 Правление госпочты Lietuvos pastas отказывается продолжать работу
- 11.11.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: электроэнергия подорожала во всех трех странах Балтии