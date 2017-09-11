Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.11.2019, 11:48
Bolt Food launches in Lithuania
The service that first became available in Tallinn at the end of August enables users to order their favorite foods from restaurants direct to their door. Just like in Tallinn, users will be able to order food paying just for the food, with no delivery cost, also in Vilnius during the first weeks after the launch of the service.
Vilnius became the second city globally where the Bolt Food service is available. At present, customers in Vilnius can order food from over 130 of the city's restaurants. Plans are for the service to be expanded to other Lithuanian cities such as Kaunas and Klaipeda in the future.
Preparations for a launch are underway also in Latvia, South Africa, and in a number of cities elsewhere in Europe and Africa.
Bolt started offering the ridesharing service in Lithuania in 2014. Its electric scooter rental service launched in Vilnius and Kaunas this summer.
- 07.11.2019 Large number of medics demand fair funding for healthcare in a vocal protest outside Saeima building
- 06.11.2019 Vladimir Egger to head Vitol Group's companies in Latvia
- 06.11.2019 US think tank recommends Baltic states introducing two-year conscription
- 06.11.2019 Тыквенное сумасшествие – в течение месяца было куплено 5 тонн оранжевых красавцев
- 06.11.2019 Municipality as the main territorial unit for organizing business
- 06.11.2019 Estonia: In September, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than a year ago
- 06.11.2019 Pork prices to continue growing due to ASF
- 06.11.2019 ПВС Латвии бессильна перед поставщиком возможно сальмонеллезной курятины из Польши
- 06.11.2019 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers up 11.3% on year in October