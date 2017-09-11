Bolt Food launches in Lithuania

Transportation platform Bolt on Thursday launched the Bolt Food food delivery service in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, informed company.

The service that first became available in Tallinn at the end of August enables users to order their favorite foods from restaurants direct to their door. Just like in Tallinn, users will be able to order food paying just for the food, with no delivery cost, also in Vilnius during the first weeks after the launch of the service.





Vilnius became the second city globally where the Bolt Food service is available. At present, customers in Vilnius can order food from over 130 of the city's restaurants. Plans are for the service to be expanded to other Lithuanian cities such as Kaunas and Klaipeda in the future.





Preparations for a launch are underway also in Latvia, South Africa, and in a number of cities elsewhere in Europe and Africa.





Bolt started offering the ridesharing service in Lithuania in 2014. Its electric scooter rental service launched in Vilnius and Kaunas this summer.