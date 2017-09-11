Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Fintech, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 18:21
Estonia: TransferWise expands to UAE
The company announced Tuesday it obtained a license as a Money Services Provider in Abu Dhabi. The license will allow users in the UAE to transfer funds in the local dirham currency, also referred to as AED, into accounts around the world through TransferWise's platform.
"Money transfers from AED have long been one of our most wished for currencies, so we always knew we'd begin our expansion into the Middle East in the Emirates," Kristo Kaarmann, CEO and co-founder of TransferWise, said in a statement Tuesday.
TransferWise also said Tuesday it would open a global office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the state's financial center.
TransferWise said it will bring its first product to the UAE in 2020.
There are over 200 people working at the company's head office in London. Transferwise already has regional head offices in London, New York and Singapore. Along with the one to be established in Brussels, the company will have 10 offices, including those in Tallinn, Budapest, Cherkasy, Tokyo, Sydney and Tampa.
TransferWise has 6 mln customers across the world and four billion British pounds' worth of payments are made via the company's platform every month.
Transferwise is valued at 3.5 bn US dollars at present. The company announced in May this year that it is about to raise additionally 292 mln dollars, which brings the sum total raised by it to 689 mln dollars.
The financial year ended March 2019 was the third financial year in which TransferWise made a profit, and its revenue for the 12-month period grew by more than 53% to 179 mln pounds sterling. The audited results of TransferWise show the period's net profit after the deduction of taxes as totaling 10.3 mln pounds. The company has been continuously profitable since 2017.
TransferWise is an international fintech company founded in 2011 by Estonians Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann.
- 22.10.2019 Estonian finmin: Money laundering fine may amount to billions
- 22.10.2019 Veriff launches a self-service verification platform
- 22.10.2019 Kaspars Reitups from Latvia named Best Sommelier in the Baltics
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa island seeking Kuressaare-Stockholm air connection
- 22.10.2019 airBaltic carrier reports 22.3% rise in passenger numbers for nine months
- 22.10.2019 New large LNG shipment from Norway arrives in Klaipeda
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: Health Board imposes EUR 600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS
- 22.10.2019 Многоходовочка с Пургайле может закончиться пересмотром самоликвидации банка ABLV
- 21.10.2019 RZD increases discount on transit of coal from Kazakhstan through Baltic ports, Belarus
- 21.10.2019 Swedbank: влияние России на экономику Эстонии за шесть последних лет уменьшилось