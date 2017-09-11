Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business
Estonia: Coop Pank's profit up 31% on year in Q3
In the third quarter, the bank significantly increased the
amount of loans issued and deposits made and acquired a record number of
clients, Coop Pank said.
The number of Coop Pank's clients increased by 4,600
over the quarter. As at the end of September, Coop Pank had 56,300
clients, which shows a growth of 33% compared to the same period of last year.
Coop Pank's loan portfolio grew by 39 mln euros. All
the financing-related lines of business contributed to the growth -- mortgages,
consumer loans, business loans and leasing. By the end of the third quarter,
the bank's loan portfolio reached 418 mln euros, which is an increase of 37%
compared to the figures a year ago.
The bank's deposits in the same period grew by 69 mln euros
and reached 478 mln euros by the end of the third quarter, having grown by 30 %
over the year.
In the third quarter, Coop Pank earned a profit of
1.52 mln euros. The bank's nine-month profit was 3.9 mln euros, which is an
increase of by 27% compared to the figures for the same period of last year.
The greatest contributor to profit growth was greater interest income resulting
from the growth of the loan portfolio.
Margus Rink, chairman of the board of Coop Pank,
said that the bank was steadily displaying rapid growth for the third year in a
row. "Coop Pank continues to strengthen its position on the
Estonian banking market. The factors behind our growth the ever-increasing
brand recognition of the bank and the general trend for giving preference to
domestic banks, which is becoming more and more popular with clients. We can
also see companies becoming increasingly more interested because, as a local
bank, ours can process their expansion plans and make financing decisions
faster. What also draws the attention of business clients to us is the interest
paid on the clients' temporarily available funds," Rink said.
At the end of May, Coop Pank's supervisory board
commissioned the management board to start preparations for the public listing
of the bank's shares. "The preparation for the public listing of our
shares is underway as scheduled, and we are currently working to bring Coop
Pank's shares to the Tallinn stock exchange before the end of the year.
Still, the specific issue date could be affected by the global economy
situation and how stock markets respond to it," Rink said.
Majority shares in Coop Pank, one of the five
universal banks active in Estonia, belong to Coop regional consumer
associations and the central association, which run a retail network consisting
of 330 stores across Estonia. Coop Pank has 15 bank offices and 28
banking points across Estonia. The number of daily banking customers at Coop
Pank amounted to 56,300 by the end of September.
