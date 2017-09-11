Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate

Apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga up 2.7% this year - Arco Real Estate

In September this year, apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga remained unchanged from August and climbed 2.7% from the beginning of the year, Arco Real Estate said in its latest report on the market of standard-design apartments, informed LETA.

The average price of the standard-design apartments in September 2019 remained at EUR 818 per square meter, or 50% lower than in July 2017 when the average price of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment hit all-time-high of EUR 1,620.


Compared to the beginning of 2018, the average apartment price rose 7% in September 2019.


According to the Arco Real Estate report, like a year ago, the average apartment prices in Riga's Soviet-era houses remained unchanged for the second month in a row in September. 


In September this year, average prices changed for single and four-room apartments. Prices went down 0.1% on single-room apartments and rose 0.1% on four-room apartments.





