Bonava Latvija starts construction of new residential project Pagalms 2.0 in Riga
The residential project Pagalms 2.0 is being developed at 4 Turaidas
Street in Riga, between the Gaisa and Zemitana bridges. It will comprise three
five-story buildings with 189 apartments. Total investments in the project will
reach EUR 10 mln.
The first apartment house in the project is scheduled for
completion in 2020.
Each of the apartment houses in Pagalms 2.0 project will
have 40 to 65 square meters large double and three-room apartments, which will
be sold for prices starting EUR 70,000.
Bonava is a residential development company in Northern
Europe that was formerly part of the NCC company. Bonava has 2,000 employees at
the moment and operates in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Russia
(St. Petersburg), Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 14.5 bn (EUR 1.44
bn) in 2017. Bonava's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock
Exchange.
