Bonava Latvija starts construction of new residential project Pagalms 2.0 in Riga

Real estate developer Bonava Latvija has started construction of the first building of Pagalms 2.0 residential project in Riga.

The residential project Pagalms 2.0 is being developed at 4 Turaidas Street in Riga, between the Gaisa and Zemitana bridges. It will comprise three five-story buildings with 189 apartments. Total investments in the project will reach EUR 10 mln.

The first apartment house in the project is scheduled for completion in 2020.





Each of the apartment houses in Pagalms 2.0 project will have 40 to 65 square meters large double and three-room apartments, which will be sold for prices starting EUR 70,000.





Bonava is a residential development company in Northern Europe that was formerly part of the NCC company. Bonava has 2,000 employees at the moment and operates in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Russia (St. Petersburg), Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 14.5 bn (EUR 1.44 bn) in 2017. Bonava's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.