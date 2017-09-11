Baltic, Forum, Good for Business, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 09.10.2019, 12:33
Baltic countries moves up in WEF competitiveness rating
BC, Riga, 09.10.2019.Print version
Estonia has moved up one notch this year and came in 31th out of 141 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest competitiveness report.
Lithuania is 39st this from 32nd last year
Latvia is and 42nd last year.
The Top 10
Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world economy remains locked in a cycle of low or flat productivity growth despite the injection of more than USD10 trillion by central banks. The latest Global Competitiveness Report paints a gloomy picture, yet it also shows that those countries with a holistic approach to socio-economic challenges, look set to get ahead in the race to the frontier.
Other articles:
- 08.10.2019 На минувшей неделе цены на электроэнергию упали во всех странах Балтии
- 08.10.2019 Estonia: In August, 488,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments
- 08.10.2019 В августе число туристов в гостиницах Эстонии выросло на 9%
- 08.10.2019 В Риге пройдет пятый благотворительный Бал Марты
- 08.10.2019 Рик Перри: американский СПГ будет все более конкурентоспособным
- 08.10.2019 Lithuanian Railways' track-building arm expects to keep most orders
- 08.10.2019 Wholesale electricity prices fall across Baltics w-o-w- Elektrum Lietuva
- 08.10.2019 Updated portion of Tallinna Sadam's D terminal to be opened Tuesday
- 08.10.2019 ICT Cluster to contribute EUR 100,000 to Estonia's participation in Dubai EXPO
- 08.10.2019 Continental set to launch production in Lithuania this week