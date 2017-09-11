Baltic, Forum, Good for Business, Rating

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 09.10.2019, 12:33

Baltic countries moves up in WEF competitiveness rating

BC, Riga, 09.10.2019.Print version
Estonia has moved up one notch this year and came in 31th out of 141 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest competitiveness report.



Lithuania is 39st this  from 32nd last year





Latvia is and 42nd last year.







The Top 10

Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world economy remains locked in a cycle of low or flat productivity growth despite the injection of more than USD10 trillion by central banks. The latest Global Competitiveness Report paints a gloomy picture, yet it also shows that those countries with a holistic approach to socio-economic challenges, look set to get ahead in the race to the frontier.







Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 