Lithuanian Railways' track-building arm expects to keep most orders

Gelezinkelio Tiesimo Centras (GTC), the railway track construction, repair and maintenance subsidiary of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways), says competition will affect its performance results, but it still expects to win a large part of contracts, according to the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

"We are planning to have 60% of all railway repairs orders," Vytautas Radzevicius, CEO of GTC, told the paper.





According to him, 2019 is the first year that GTC has had to actually compete for orders, and it has won 90 % of tender processes launched by Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai for upgrading the main railway lines. The value of these contracts totals around 16 mln euros.