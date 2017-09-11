Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Lithuanian children's goods retailer Kotryna Group expands into Finland
Kotryna Group, the owner of seven retail chains in the Baltic countries, opened its first KidZone children's goods store in Finland in September, according to the Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.
Kotryna Group CEO Laimonas Bazilius says the company has already launched an electronic catalog for the new market and its Kidzone.fi e-shop is going online.
Kotryna Group posted 10% growth in 2018. In recent years, the company has focused on renewing its existing stores in the Baltic countries.
