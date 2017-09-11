Car market, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Continental designing new plastic molding facility in Lithuania
Continental Automotive Lithuania, which is building an automotive component factory on the Kaunas Free Economic Zone (FEZ), is starting to design a new plastic molding facility, according to the Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.
The molding facility is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021 and employ about 140 people.
Continental Automotive Lithuania also plans to build a gas cogeneration plant with an installed capacity of 1.3 megawatts of heat energy and 1.1 MW of electricity. The generated heat and power will be used for the company's needs.
Construction on Continental's 95-mln-euro automotive component factory on the Kaunas FEZ began in July 2018. The project marks the largest investment in Lithuania's manufacturing industry in 20 years.
