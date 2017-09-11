EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.09.2019, 14:43
Swiss Mikron Group opens plant in Lithuania's Kaunas
The Kaunas company started operations with a team of 15, with plans to hire up to 50 specialists in the next few years.
"We made the decision to start up in Lithuania at the beginning of the year, and as soon as in June, we produced our first automation module," said Mikron Kaunas CEO Christoph Schelzke.
"Today, we are announcing our official opening. We are already working at full capacity and are looking for new team members," he said.
The company plans to hire up to 50 new employees, including highly qualified engineers, technicians and operators of CNC machines.
Mikron Group develops, manufactures and supplies automation systems that help run highly accurate and productive production processes. The group employs a workforce of over 1,300 and has units in Germany, Singapore, China and the United States.
Mikron is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
- 27.09.2019 Швейцарский Mikron открыл завод в Каунасе
- 27.09.2019 МИД России разъяснил порядок въезда интуристов в Петербург по электронной визе
- 27.09.2019 Tallink Grupp to bring fast food chain Burger King to Baltics
- 27.09.2019 Veterinary, Food Board to also check other Estonian fish packing facilities for bacteria
- 27.09.2019 В Латвии пройдет Ночь ученых
- 27.09.2019 European Researchers’ Night event will take place in Latvia
- 27.09.2019 Teachers in education and training: creating European Education Area
- 27.09.2019 Cеть быстрых зарядок для электромобилей IONITY заработает в Балтии в 2020 году
- 27.09.2019 Департамент здоровья Эстонии: прием эфирных масел может привести к серьезным проблемам со здоровьем