Swiss Mikron Group opens plant in Lithuania's Kaunas

Mikron Kaunas, a unit of Switzerland's automation solutions provider Mikron Group, was officially opened in Lithuania's second-biggest city, informed LETA/BNS.

The Kaunas company started operations with a team of 15, with plans to hire up to 50 specialists in the next few years.





"We made the decision to start up in Lithuania at the beginning of the year, and as soon as in June, we produced our first automation module," said Mikron Kaunas CEO Christoph Schelzke.





"Today, we are announcing our official opening. We are already working at full capacity and are looking for new team members," he said.





The company plans to hire up to 50 new employees, including highly qualified engineers, technicians and operators of CNC machines.





Mikron Group develops, manufactures and supplies automation systems that help run highly accurate and productive production processes. The group employs a workforce of over 1,300 and has units in Germany, Singapore, China and the United States.





Mikron is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.