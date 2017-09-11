Bite Latvija to acquire shares in Baltcom

The Competition Council still has to approve the acquisition.





Buls said that until the Competition Council's approval is received, both companies will operate independently. The sum of the deal is confidential.





Buls said that the acquisition is a step closer to the company's long-term strategy - to strengthen the position of Bite group in ICT market.





The leading financial consultant was Superia Corporate Finance.





As reported, Bite Latvija last year generated EUR 99.978 mln in sales, while the company’s profit reached EUR 14.964 mln.





The company was registered in May 2005, its share capital is EUR 99.085 mln, and the company belongs to the Lithuanian company Bite Lietuva.





Baltcom last year posted EUR 17.099 mln in sales and EUR 1.914 mln in loss.





Baltcom was registered in May 1991, and its share capital was EUR 33.011 million. The company's sole owner was Luxembourg-registered Rpax One S.A.



