Friday, 20.09.2019, 15:40
Lithuanian tourists spent EUR 490 mln abroad in H1
Local tourists who spent one or more nights at accommodation
establishments in Lithuania and one-day tourists spent 82.8 mln euros, 13.3%
more than in the first half of 2018.
The number of foreign trips by Lithuanian tourists increased
5.8% to 1.068 mln, and the number of outgoing tourists rose 5.1% to 820,000.
523,800 people travelled abroad in the second quarter of
this year, up 3.2% from the same period last year, and the average foreign trip
duration was 5.9 nights. 44.3% spent night at their family's or friends' or in
the private accommodation sector, and 53.6% lived at hotels and motels.
Lithuanian tourists spent 298.8 mln euros in the second
quarter of this year during foreign trips, up 2.1% from the same period last
year. One Lithuanian resident spent 447.2 euros on average during a foreign
trip in the period, down from 475 euros in April-June of 2018.
The number of trips rose 8.4% to 668,100 in the second
quarter, with trips with a package of tourism services making 24.9% of the
total. Personals trip made 76.9% of all foreign trios, and business trips
accounted for 23.1%.
In the second quarter, Lithuanians mainly travelled to
Turkey (78,200 trips, or 11.7% of the total), Latvia (66,200, or 9.9%), the
United Kingdom (60,400, or 9%), Poland (53,100, or 7.9%), Germany (50,600, or
7.6%) and Belarus (37,700, or 5.6%).
