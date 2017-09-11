Lithuanian tourists spent EUR 490 mln abroad in H1

Lithuanian tourists spent 489.8 mln euros in the first half of this year during foreign trips, up 2.2% from the same period in 2018, according to preliminary figures from Lithuania's statistics office, Statistics Lithuania.

Local tourists who spent one or more nights at accommodation establishments in Lithuania and one-day tourists spent 82.8 mln euros, 13.3% more than in the first half of 2018.





The number of foreign trips by Lithuanian tourists increased 5.8% to 1.068 mln, and the number of outgoing tourists rose 5.1% to 820,000.





523,800 people travelled abroad in the second quarter of this year, up 3.2% from the same period last year, and the average foreign trip duration was 5.9 nights. 44.3% spent night at their family's or friends' or in the private accommodation sector, and 53.6% lived at hotels and motels.





Lithuanian tourists spent 298.8 mln euros in the second quarter of this year during foreign trips, up 2.1% from the same period last year. One Lithuanian resident spent 447.2 euros on average during a foreign trip in the period, down from 475 euros in April-June of 2018.





The number of trips rose 8.4% to 668,100 in the second quarter, with trips with a package of tourism services making 24.9% of the total. Personals trip made 76.9% of all foreign trios, and business trips accounted for 23.1%.





In the second quarter, Lithuanians mainly travelled to Turkey (78,200 trips, or 11.7% of the total), Latvia (66,200, or 9.9%), the United Kingdom (60,400, or 9%), Poland (53,100, or 7.9%), Germany (50,600, or 7.6%) and Belarus (37,700, or 5.6%).