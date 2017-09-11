Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism
First Hilton hotel in Latvia opens in Riga's Old Town
Apex Alliance Hotel Management will continue to invest in the Latvian capital and continue expansion, Erasmus said. He declined though to reveal the brand of the next hotel the company will open in Riga.
At the same time, Erasmus said that new Hilton hotels were to be opened in Lithuania's Kaunas and in Tallinn in the near future.
According to Erasmus, so far this year Apex Alliance Hotel Management has opened two hotels in Bucharest, two in Vilnius and one in Riga. The company is planning to open two more hotels in Bucharest in the near future - Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca and Moxy Bucharest Old Town in the Old Town. Meanwhile, expansion of the first Hilton hotel in Riga will continue and eventually the hotel, which currently has 100 rooms, will have 175 rooms, he said.
Lauris Gedrovics, the manager of the newly opened Hilton Garden Inn Riga Old Town at 25 Grecinieku Street, said that as the interest of foreign travelers in Riga and Latvia continues to increase, quality accommodation is becoming increasingly important. "Hilton's entry into the Latvian market is an important step for the entire hospitality industry," he said.
